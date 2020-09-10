Ilika’s (IKA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ilika (LON:IKA) in a research report report published on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 75 ($0.98) target price on the stock.

IKA stock opened at GBX 95 ($1.24) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.48, a current ratio of 16.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Ilika has a fifty-two week low of GBX 19 ($0.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 104 ($1.36). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 72.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 51.07. The stock has a market cap of $119.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.67.

Get Ilika alerts:

About Ilika

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of methods of material synthesis, characterization, and screening for use in the automotive, aeronautical, and electronic components sectors primarily in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company develops solid state batteries for a range of applications in the Internet of things, smart home/building, medical, automotive, and transportation sectors.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Ilika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ilika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.