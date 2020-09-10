Ilika’s (IKA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ilika (LON:IKA) in a research report report published on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 75 ($0.98) target price on the stock.
IKA stock opened at GBX 95 ($1.24) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.48, a current ratio of 16.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Ilika has a fifty-two week low of GBX 19 ($0.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 104 ($1.36). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 72.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 51.07. The stock has a market cap of $119.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.67.
About Ilika
