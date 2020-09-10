IMMUTEP LTD/S (NASDAQ:IMMP) Shares Up 9.4%

IMMUTEP LTD/S (NASDAQ:IMMP) shot up 9.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.39 and last traded at $1.39. 144,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 805,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of IMMUTEP LTD/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.31.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IMMUTEP LTD/S stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMMUTEP LTD/S (NASDAQ:IMMP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of IMMUTEP LTD/S at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

IMMUTEP LTD/S (NASDAQ:IMMP)

Immutep Limited, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of biological products. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutics are based on the lymphocyte activation gene-3 (LAG-3) Ig fusion protein, a cell surface molecule that plays a role in regulating T cells.

