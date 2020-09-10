Impala Asset Management LLC Has $29.64 Million Stock Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

Impala Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 710,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 284,765 shares during the period. Knight-Swift Transportation accounts for 3.4% of Impala Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Impala Asset Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $29,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 277,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,099,000 after buying an additional 69,350 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,595,000 after buying an additional 59,129 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 177,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 259.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 319,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after acquiring an additional 230,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Knight Equity upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded down $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $45.76. 3,009,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,215,142. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $47.44. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

In related news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,500 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $107,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,293.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 100,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total transaction of $4,224,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 299,922 shares of company stock valued at $13,453,179. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.