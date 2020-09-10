Impala Asset Management LLC Sells 424,590 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Impala Asset Management LLC lowered its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347,378 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 424,590 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises about 3.6% of Impala Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Impala Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $31,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,101 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,264 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.7% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 3,892 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of QUALCOMM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.87.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $20,523,809.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $967,811.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,858.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 234,148 shares of company stock valued at $21,899,420 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.58 on Thursday, hitting $112.44. 6,163,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,614,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.16. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $123.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.98, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 91.55%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.