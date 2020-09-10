Income Opportunity Realty Investors (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Shares Gap Up to $11.94

Shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.94, but opened at $15.01. Income Opportunity Realty Investors shares last traded at $14.37, with a volume of 184 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Income Opportunity Realty Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th.

Get Income Opportunity Realty Investors alerts:

Income Opportunity Realty Investors (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a portfolio of equity real estate in Texas, including undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct equity ownership and partnerships. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.incomeopp-realty.com.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Income Opportunity Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Income Opportunity Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.