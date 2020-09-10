Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:EDTK) Stock Price Up 9%

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:EDTK)’s share price rose 9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.04 and last traded at $3.99. Approximately 440,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 187,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.

About Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:EDTK)

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services in the People's Republic of China. Its education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, and basic education, as well as higher education. The company provides approximately 407 vocational training courses that cover a range of subjects, such as mechanics, electrical, auto repair, and construction.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Inozyme Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inozyme Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.