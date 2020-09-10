Insider Buying: Baylin Technologies Inc (TSE:BYL) Director Acquires C$32,132.80 in Stock

Baylin Technologies Inc (TSE:BYL) Director Jeffrey Royer purchased 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.85 per share, with a total value of C$32,132.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,438,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$13,900,204.49.

Jeffrey Royer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 1st, Jeffrey Royer acquired 16,500 shares of Baylin Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.80 per share, with a total value of C$13,244.55.

TSE BYL opened at C$0.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.51. Baylin Technologies Inc has a one year low of C$0.47 and a one year high of C$3.42. The firm has a market cap of $40.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43.

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$30.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$31.80 million. Equities analysts predict that Baylin Technologies Inc will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BYL. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Baylin Technologies from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Pi Financial set a C$1.60 price objective on shares of Baylin Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Baylin Technologies Company Profile

Baylin Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, designs, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of passive and active radio frequency (RF) and terrestrial microwave products in the North American and Asia. It offers embedded antennas for use in handsets, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antenna designs for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cell system antennas.

