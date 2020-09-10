Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,260 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. FAI Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 390.4% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Northland Securities cut shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays cut shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.52.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,799.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.96. The stock had a trading volume of 32,618,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,228,352. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.16. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.