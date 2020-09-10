Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,683 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. FAI Wealth Management increased its holdings in Intel by 390.4% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,145,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,870,964. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.98 and its 200 day moving average is $56.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $208.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.71.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,109 shares of company stock worth $568,933. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Charter Equity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.52.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

