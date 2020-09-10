International Frontier Resources (CVE:IFR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2020

International Frontier Resources Corp. (CVE:IFR) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 51538 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a market cap of $2.43 million and a P/E ratio of -0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.01.

International Frontier Resources Company Profile (CVE:IFR)

International Frontier Resources Corporation acquires, develops, exploits, and produces oil and natural gas reserves. The company has operations in the Central Mackenzie Valley, Northwest Territories, Canada; north-west Montana in the United States; and Mexico. International Frontier Resources Corporation was founded in 1995 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

