International Prospect Ventures (CVE:IZZ) Stock Price Up 16.7%

International Prospect Ventures Ltd (CVE:IZZ) shares rose 16.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 78,220 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 73,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 million and a P/E ratio of -13.33.

International Prospect Ventures Company Profile (CVE:IZZ)

International Prospect Ventures Ltd. operates as a junior mineral exploration company. It explores for gold and other mineral deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Porcupine Miracle prospect that consists of 4 mineral claims located in Langmuir Township, Ontario; and Otish/Mistassini Prospect which comprises 44 mining claims located in the North Central Québec.

