International Prospect Ventures (CVE:IZZ) Stock Price Up 16.7%

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2020

International Prospect Ventures Ltd (CVE:IZZ) shares rose 16.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 78,220 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 73,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 million and a P/E ratio of -13.33.

International Prospect Ventures Company Profile (CVE:IZZ)

International Prospect Ventures Ltd. operates as a junior mineral exploration company. It explores for gold and other mineral deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Porcupine Miracle prospect that consists of 4 mineral claims located in Langmuir Township, Ontario; and Otish/Mistassini Prospect which comprises 44 mining claims located in the North Central Québec.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?

Receive News & Ratings for International Prospect Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Prospect Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit