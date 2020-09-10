iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Purchased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 29,239 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 2.5% of Mather Group LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Mather Group LLC. owned 0.25% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $55,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.3% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $121.82. 3,164,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,834,316. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.01. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.97 and a twelve month high of $123.41.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.