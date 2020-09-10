iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. reduced its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 83.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,371 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 75.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 666.7% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Cabana LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000.

IJH traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $188.29. 43,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899,722. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $210.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.94.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

