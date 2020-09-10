iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,344,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,777,941,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420,244 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 110.6% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695,438 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $883,399,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,444,000 after buying an additional 2,541,810 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 85.5% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,450,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,590,000 after buying an additional 1,590,144 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $339.75. 122,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,283,130. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $360.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.