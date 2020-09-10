Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 648,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,894 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.2% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $91,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,271,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.5% in the second quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 31.9% in the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 65.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 152,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,386,000 after purchasing an additional 60,038 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JNJ traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $147.27. The stock had a trading volume of 279,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,755,492. The firm has a market cap of $387.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, September 4th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

