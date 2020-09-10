Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Trading 12% Higher

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2020

Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE)’s share price traded up 12% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.77 and last traded at $7.45. 1,020,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 591,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Jounce Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

The company has a current ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $253.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.21.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics Inc will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kimberlee C. Drapkin sold 7,200 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $58,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,366.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 11,110 shares of company stock worth $76,378 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JNCE. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $61,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,242,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $251,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 55.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 12,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 9.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

About Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

Featured Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit