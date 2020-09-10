Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Trading 12% Higher

Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE)’s share price traded up 12% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.77 and last traded at $7.45. 1,020,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 591,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Jounce Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $253.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.21.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics Inc will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kimberlee C. Drapkin sold 7,200 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $58,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,366.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 11,110 shares of company stock worth $76,378 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JNCE. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $61,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,242,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $251,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 55.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 12,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 9.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

About Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

Featured Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.