JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) a €80.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BMW. Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €66.21 ($77.89).

Bayerische Motoren Werke stock opened at €63.74 ($74.99) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €58.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of €54.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.15. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a one year low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a one year high of €77.06 ($90.66).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

