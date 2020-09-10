JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) a CHF 100 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 100 target price on Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SREN. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 83 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 75 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Barclays set a CHF 91 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 95 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 93 price objective on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of CHF 91.80.

Swiss Re has a twelve month low of CHF 81.65 and a twelve month high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

