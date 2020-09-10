JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Saga (LON:SAGA) Price Target to GBX 31

Saga (LON:SAGA) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 25 ($0.33) to GBX 31 ($0.41) in a report published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Saga in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of LON SAGA opened at GBX 16.03 ($0.21) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 15.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 18.21. Saga has a 1-year low of GBX 12.51 ($0.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 60 ($0.78). The company has a market cap of $177.61 million and a PE ratio of -0.57.

Saga plc engages in insurance, travel, personal finance, healthcare, retirement villages, and media businesses in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Emerging Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, caravan, motorhome, breakdown cover, home, landlord, holiday home, home emergency, pet, travel, boat, health, personal accident, and life insurance, as well as accidental death benefit products.

