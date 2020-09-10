JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS SREDF opened at $5.77 on Monday. Storebrand ASA has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $8.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.16.

Get Storebrand ASA alerts:

Storebrand ASA Company Profile

Storebrand ASA, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides insurance products and services for private individuals, companies, municipalities, and public sector in Norway and Sweden. It operates through Savings, Insurance, Guaranteed Pension, and Other segments. The Savings segment offers pension saving products, including retirement, defined contribution pensions, asset management, and retail banking products for private individuals.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Storebrand ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Storebrand ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.