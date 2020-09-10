JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS SREDF opened at $5.77 on Monday. Storebrand ASA has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $8.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.16.
Storebrand ASA Company Profile
