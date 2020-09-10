JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Price Target to GBX 217

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 217 ($2.84) in a research report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 242 ($3.16) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Legal & General Group to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 334 ($4.36) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Legal & General Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 246.27 ($3.22).

Shares of Legal & General Group stock opened at GBX 198.35 ($2.59) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 220.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 214.61. Legal & General Group has a twelve month low of GBX 117.30 ($1.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 324.70 ($4.24). The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.92.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.93 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 2.24%. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.24%.

In other news, insider John Kingman acquired 2,139 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 213 ($2.78) per share, with a total value of £4,556.07 ($5,953.31). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 842 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 222 ($2.90) per share, with a total value of £1,869.24 ($2,442.49). Over the last three months, insiders bought 3,861 shares of company stock valued at $828,211.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

