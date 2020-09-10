JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “GBX 1,182” Price Target for Prudential (LON:PRU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,182 ($15.44) price objective on Prudential (LON:PRU) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PRU. Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,460 ($19.08) price objective on Prudential and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,490 ($19.47) price objective on Prudential and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,619 ($21.16) to GBX 1,626 ($21.25) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,463 ($19.12) to GBX 1,440 ($18.82) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,408.93 ($18.41).

Shares of Prudential stock opened at GBX 1,148.49 ($15.01) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.35. The firm has a market cap of $30.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,196.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,135.61. Prudential has a fifty-two week low of GBX 682.80 ($8.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,536.50 ($20.08).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Prudential’s payout ratio is 462.96%.

In other Prudential news, insider Philip Remnant purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,286 ($16.80) per share, with a total value of £12,860 ($16,803.87). Also, insider Mark FitzPatrick sold 37,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,260 ($16.46), for a total value of £471,895.20 ($616,614.66). Insiders have purchased 45,046 shares of company stock worth $54,185,641 over the last three months.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

