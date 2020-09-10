Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.35

Shares of Just Energy Group Inc (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 601028 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JE shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Just Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Just Energy Group from C$0.75 to C$0.50 in a report on Friday, July 10th.

The company has a market cap of $71.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,374.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.68.

Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$675.68 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Just Energy Group Inc will post 0.0404938 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Just Energy Group (TSE:JE)

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

