Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Sold by Impala Asset Management LLC

Impala Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 302,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 198,682 shares during the period. Kansas City Southern comprises approximately 5.2% of Impala Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Impala Asset Management LLC owned 0.32% of Kansas City Southern worth $45,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,325,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,803,000 after acquiring an additional 538,881 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,797,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,175,000 after purchasing an additional 64,039 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,502,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $191,111,000 after acquiring an additional 331,863 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 58,002.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 983,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,184,000 after acquiring an additional 981,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 911,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,153,000 after acquiring an additional 189,912 shares in the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $154.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.19.

In related news, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $263,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,132.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.75, for a total transaction of $548,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,908,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,409 shares of company stock worth $1,688,672. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

KSU traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $185.17. 1,679,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.44. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $200.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.49.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $547.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

