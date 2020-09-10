Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,504 shares during the period. Kansas City Southern comprises approximately 0.8% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.23% of Kansas City Southern worth $31,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 168.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after buying an additional 16,942 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1,028.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 5,769 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $2,512,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 22.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 331,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,526,000 after acquiring an additional 61,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 519,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,584,000 after acquiring an additional 38,503 shares in the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on KSU. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.19.

In other Kansas City Southern news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total transaction of $169,067.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,766.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $263,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,132.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,409 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,672 over the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KSU traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $185.74. The stock had a trading volume of 51,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,383. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $200.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.49. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $547.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.