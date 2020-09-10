Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Nestlé (VTX:NESN) a CHF 120 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 120 target price on Nestlé (VTX:NESN) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NESN. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 110 price objective on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 113 price objective on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays set a CHF 112 price target on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 120 price target on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 122 price target on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of CHF 112.29.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Nestlé has a one year low of CHF 73.34 and a one year high of CHF 86.40.

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

Further Reading: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.