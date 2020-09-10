Kilroy Realty’s (KRC) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their hold rating on shares of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) in a research report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on KRC. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

NYSE:KRC opened at $56.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. Kilroy Realty has a fifty-two week low of $45.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,060,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,224,000 after purchasing an additional 649,549 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 17.8% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,679,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,372,000 after purchasing an additional 860,000 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 9.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,568,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,682,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,920,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,737,000 after purchasing an additional 134,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 66.5% during the second quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 4,820,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,600 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

Recommended Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.