Kilroy Realty’s (KRC) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2020

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their hold rating on shares of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) in a research report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on KRC. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.75.

NYSE:KRC opened at $56.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. Kilroy Realty has a fifty-two week low of $45.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,060,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,224,000 after purchasing an additional 649,549 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 17.8% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,679,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,372,000 after purchasing an additional 860,000 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 9.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,568,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,682,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,920,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,737,000 after purchasing an additional 134,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 66.5% during the second quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 4,820,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,600 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

Analyst Recommendations for Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC)

Comments


