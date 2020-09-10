Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Trading Down 5.5%

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) shares were down 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.90 and last traded at $11.90. Approximately 644,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 733,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.59.

Several analysts recently commented on KRG shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Compass Point raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Kite Realty Group Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -97.25, a P/E/G ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average of $11.05.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.35). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 429.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile (NYSE:KRG)

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

