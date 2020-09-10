Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Trading Up 10.3%

Shares of Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) rose 10.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.39 and last traded at $15.22. Approximately 96,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 99,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.80.

KRUS has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Craig Hallum lowered Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Stephens upped their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kura Sushi USA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $2.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 16.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,413,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 17.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 599,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after acquiring an additional 88,790 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 4,968.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 46,801 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 125.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 3,121.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 14,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.02% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates revolving sushi bar restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine and a revolving sushi service model. As of April 1, 2019, it operated 21 restaurants in California, Texas, Georgia, and Illinois. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

