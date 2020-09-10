Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Trading Up 10%

Shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) were up 10% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.62 and last traded at $5.39. Approximately 177,843 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 171% from the average daily volume of 65,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lifeway Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average is $2.73. The company has a market cap of $84.11 million, a PE ratio of 38.21 and a beta of 1.77.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $25.39 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lifeway Foods stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.29% of Lifeway Foods worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile (NASDAQ:LWAY)

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, BioKefir, and kefir with oats.

