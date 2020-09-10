Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sep 10th, 2020

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 9.12%.

Shares of LMNR stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.15 million, a PE ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 1.04. Limoneira has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $21.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.39 and its 200 day moving average is $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. TheStreet cut Limoneira from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Limoneira from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Limoneira currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

