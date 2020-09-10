Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P.

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Linde were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Linde by 298.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 38,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,134,000 after purchasing an additional 28,717 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Linde by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 221,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,878,000 after purchasing an additional 102,603 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Linde by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,303,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,424,000 after purchasing an additional 71,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LIN traded down $3.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $247.29. 1,854,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,262,579. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $146.71 and a 1-year high of $260.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $127.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.72.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.963 per share. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.45%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Argus upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Linde from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.11.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

