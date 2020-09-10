Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liquidia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Liquidia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

In other news, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc acquired 1,875,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $15,788,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Liquidia Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,736,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Liquidia Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $3,789,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $3,368,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,951,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,431,000 after acquiring an additional 292,970 shares during the period. 55.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LQDA traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.06. The stock had a trading volume of 19,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,932. The company has a market cap of $167.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.33. Liquidia Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Liquidia Technologies will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Liquidia Technologies

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

