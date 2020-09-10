Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) is Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,370,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,209,631 shares during the quarter. Livongo Health comprises about 5.9% of Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC owned about 2.36% of Livongo Health worth $178,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Livongo Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,418,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Livongo Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Livongo Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,985,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Livongo Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,822,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Livongo Health by 231.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,722,000 after buying an additional 71,735 shares during the period. 41.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Livongo Health alerts:

In other news, CEO Zane M. Burke sold 49,115 shares of Livongo Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $6,114,817.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 964,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,122,331. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Jennifer Schneider sold 13,400 shares of Livongo Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.30, for a total value of $995,620.00. Insiders sold a total of 733,716 shares of company stock worth $88,964,053 in the last 90 days. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Livongo Health stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $126.58. The company had a trading volume of 44,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,866. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.56. Livongo Health has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $150.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of -314.92 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 19.51 and a current ratio of 19.88.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.68 million. Livongo Health had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 12.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LVGO shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Livongo Health from $36.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Livongo Health from $53.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Livongo Health in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

About Livongo Health

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

Featured Article: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Livongo Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livongo Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.