Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) is Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2020

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,370,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,209,631 shares during the quarter. Livongo Health comprises about 5.9% of Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC owned about 2.36% of Livongo Health worth $178,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Livongo Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,418,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Livongo Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Livongo Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,985,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Livongo Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,822,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Livongo Health by 231.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,722,000 after buying an additional 71,735 shares during the period. 41.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Zane M. Burke sold 49,115 shares of Livongo Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $6,114,817.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 964,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,122,331. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Jennifer Schneider sold 13,400 shares of Livongo Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.30, for a total value of $995,620.00. Insiders sold a total of 733,716 shares of company stock worth $88,964,053 in the last 90 days. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Livongo Health stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $126.58. The company had a trading volume of 44,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,866. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.56. Livongo Health has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $150.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of -314.92 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 19.51 and a current ratio of 19.88.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.68 million. Livongo Health had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 12.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LVGO shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Livongo Health from $36.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Livongo Health from $53.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Livongo Health in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

About Livongo Health

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

Featured Article: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO)

Receive News & Ratings for Livongo Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livongo Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit