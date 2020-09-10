Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Clear Perspective Advisors LLC

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 694 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT stock traded down $3.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $381.42. The company had a trading volume of 32,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,043. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $387.60 and a 200 day moving average of $373.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.00 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.33.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Recommended Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.