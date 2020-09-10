Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P.

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) by 66.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 487,297 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 961,144 shares during the quarter. Loral Space & Communications Ltd. comprises about 2.1% of Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. owned about 2.27% of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. worth $9,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LORL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 940,216 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,279,000 after buying an additional 7,463 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. in the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 43.6% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 13,128 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 15.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,908 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LORL stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,882. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.53 million, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.65. Loral Space & Communications Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $42.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.25 and its 200 day moving average is $20.42.

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on LORL shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

About Loral Space & Communications Ltd.

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, offers satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 17 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

