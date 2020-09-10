Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Stock Price Up 5%

Shares of Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) rose 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.20 and last traded at $30.92. Approximately 361,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 440,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.44.
LOVE has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Lovesac from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Lovesac in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Lovesac from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lovesac from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.47 and a beta of 2.65.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lovesac by 7.3% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the second quarter worth $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Lovesac by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Lovesac by 9.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lovesac by 16.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE)
The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.
