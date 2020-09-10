Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Stock Price Up 5%

Shares of Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) rose 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.20 and last traded at $30.92. Approximately 361,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 440,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.44.

LOVE has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Lovesac from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Lovesac in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Lovesac from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lovesac from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.47 and a beta of 2.65.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $61.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.35 million. Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lovesac Co will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lovesac by 7.3% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the second quarter worth $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Lovesac by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Lovesac by 9.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lovesac by 16.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

