Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Trading Up 5%

Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE)’s share price was up 5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.20 and last traded at $30.92. Approximately 361,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 440,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LOVE shares. BidaskClub cut Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. TheStreet lowered Lovesac from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Lovesac from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Lovesac from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Get Lovesac alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $448.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.47 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.49.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $61.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.35 million. Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lovesac Co will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lovesac by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the second quarter worth approximately $2,256,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the second quarter worth approximately $481,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lovesac by 7.3% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the second quarter worth approximately $14,322,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE)

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.