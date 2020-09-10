Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Trading Up 5%

Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE)’s share price was up 5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.20 and last traded at $30.92. Approximately 361,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 440,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LOVE shares. BidaskClub cut Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. TheStreet lowered Lovesac from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Lovesac from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Lovesac from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $448.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.47 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.49.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $61.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.35 million. Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lovesac Co will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lovesac by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the second quarter worth approximately $2,256,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the second quarter worth approximately $481,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lovesac by 7.3% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the second quarter worth approximately $14,322,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

