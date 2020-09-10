M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Gratia Capital LLC

Gratia Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,428 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 32,314 shares during the quarter. M/I Homes comprises about 14.0% of Gratia Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Gratia Capital LLC owned approximately 0.41% of M/I Homes worth $4,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHO. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in M/I Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in M/I Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in M/I Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M/I Homes stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.71. The stock had a trading volume of 190,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 2.17. M/I Homes Inc has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $48.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.92.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $714.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.88 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 6.17%. M/I Homes’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that M/I Homes Inc will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MHO shares. JMP Securities started coverage on M/I Homes in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Wedbush upped their price target on M/I Homes from $31.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised M/I Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. M/I Homes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

