Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Trading Up 12.3% on Insider Buying Activity

Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK)’s stock price was up 12.3% during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $1.56 and last traded at $1.55. Approximately 125,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 272,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

Specifically, Director Arthur L. Smith bought 20,000 shares of Mammoth Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.29 per share, with a total value of $25,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 129,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,293.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mammoth Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mammoth Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.69.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $60.11 million for the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 13.39% and a negative net margin of 57.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valueworks LLC increased its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 3,144,883 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 944,182 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Mammoth Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $348,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 1,089.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 263,281 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 241,144 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 191.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 292,065 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 192,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 471,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 120,100 shares in the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:TUSK)

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

