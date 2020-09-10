Man Group plc Acquires 30,255 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 6.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 527,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,255 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $45,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion by 224.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 130,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,402,000 after purchasing an additional 90,642 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1,860.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 21,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 20,542 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,271,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares during the period. 98.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TRU traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.40. The stock had a trading volume of 38,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.68, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.16. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $52.50 and a twelve month high of $101.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.96.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.17. TransUnion had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The company had revenue of $634.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

In other news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $624,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,065,676.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $267,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,777,640.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,027,300. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRU. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TransUnion from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on TransUnion from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on TransUnion from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TransUnion from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.80.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

