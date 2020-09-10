Man Group plc Acquires 39,657 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 120,184 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,657 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $36,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 588.2% in the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 144.2% in the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 127 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.95, for a total value of $1,203,800.00. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $605,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,549,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,889 shares of company stock valued at $7,119,719. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $381.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $2.57 on Thursday, hitting $343.86. The company had a trading volume of 56,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,028. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $313.20. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $271.28 and a 1 year high of $363.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 34.19%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.