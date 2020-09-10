Man Group plc Cuts Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Man Group plc cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,944 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 54,102 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Visa were worth $30,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 74.2% during the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,734 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Visa by 21.0% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 2,302 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $24,393,195,000 after buying an additional 2,819,598 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 0.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 400,645 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $77,393,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Visa by 121.3% during the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 182,542 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $35,262,000 after buying an additional 100,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.28.

Shares of V stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $204.40. 200,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,856,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $388.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.77. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $217.35.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,367,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $9,637,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,402,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,683,231. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

