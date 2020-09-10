Man Group plc Decreases Stock Position in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Man Group plc cut its position in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573,494 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.08% of Monster Beverage worth $28,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 29.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 52.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 995,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,980,000 after acquiring an additional 343,188 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 76,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 53,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.38.

Shares of MNST stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.77. The stock had a trading volume of 31,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,711. Monster Beverage Corp has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $87.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 47,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $3,824,264.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,778.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 41,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $3,444,787.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,431.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,100 shares of company stock worth $9,126,791. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

