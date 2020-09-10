Man Group plc Grows Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Man Group plc grew its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 596.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,283 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.15% of MarketAxess worth $28,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 95.6% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 78.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,278,000 after buying an additional 11,614 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the second quarter valued at $1,597,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 45.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,513,000 after buying an additional 16,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 11.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.68, for a total transaction of $1,221,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,411,829.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.62, for a total transaction of $12,190,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,662,200. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MarketAxess stock traded up $4.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $462.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,237. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $496.44 and its 200 day moving average is $453.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 66.89 and a beta of 0.50. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.49 and a twelve month high of $561.68.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $184.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.16 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 33.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $489.00 to $492.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $474.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $414.50.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

