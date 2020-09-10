Man Group plc Has $28.61 Million Holdings in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

Man Group plc raised its position in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 364.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,269,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 995,985 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.22% of Altice USA worth $28,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 1,419.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 18.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 258.8% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altice USA alerts:

In related news, COO Abdelhakim Boubazine sold 496,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $14,265,242.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,547,519 shares in the company, valued at $44,475,696.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $11,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,369,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,625,142.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,300,796 shares of company stock valued at $169,541,822. 45.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ATUS traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.85. The company had a trading volume of 126,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,377,335. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.16 and a beta of 0.96. Altice USA Inc has a 1 year low of $15.95 and a 1 year high of $31.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.80.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 1.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altice USA Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ATUS shares. TheStreet upgraded Altice USA from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a report on Thursday, July 30th. HSBC upgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Altice USA from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Altice USA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

Altice USA Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.