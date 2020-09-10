Man Group plc Has $30.30 Million Holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Man Group plc cut its stake in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 598,190 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 298,475 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.10% of EOG Resources worth $30,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 62,020,810 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,227,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,623 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in EOG Resources by 28.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,138,808 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,980,582,000 after acquiring an additional 12,170,763 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in EOG Resources by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,595,808 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,099,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394,120 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in EOG Resources by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,595,617 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $891,395,000 after acquiring an additional 326,652 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,345,679 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $299,143,000 after acquiring an additional 119,289 shares during the period. 87.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EOG. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $83.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.55.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.92. 230,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,923,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.33, a P/E/G ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.13. EOG Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $89.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.00.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy exploration company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.44%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

