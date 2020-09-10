Man Group plc Has $48.09 Million Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Man Group plc raised its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 401,491 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,119 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $48,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. AXA boosted its stake in Walmart by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 341,251 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,773,000 after purchasing an additional 82,775 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 33,629 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 340.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,166 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total value of $10,983,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,858,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,100,193.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,605 shares of company stock worth $22,085,775 over the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:WMT traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $138.74. 277,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,867,032. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.54. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $151.33. The company has a market capitalization of $392.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. DA Davidson began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Nomura raised their price objective on Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.12.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.