Man Group plc Lowers Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Man Group plc decreased its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 67,797 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.34% of FactSet Research Systems worth $42,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FDS traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $330.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,677. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.61. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.22 and a twelve month high of $363.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $374.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.35 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 57.06%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.80%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total transaction of $583,239.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,783.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott A. Billeadeau sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $784,088.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,029 shares in the company, valued at $987,938.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,545 shares of company stock valued at $4,274,906 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $237.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Northcoast Research cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.15.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

