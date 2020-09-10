Man Group plc Sells 59,929 Shares of Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Man Group plc decreased its holdings in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 796,864 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 59,929 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 1.78% of Progress Software worth $30,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Progress Software by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 82,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Progress Software by 113.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Progress Software by 36.1% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 52,617 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 13,957 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $981,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 45.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 56,624 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 17,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PRGS shares. BidaskClub raised Progress Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Benchmark upped their target price on Progress Software from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

NASDAQ:PRGS traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.76. 4,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,148. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.03. Progress Software Corp has a 1-year low of $28.09 and a 1-year high of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.46 and a 200 day moving average of $36.79.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $102.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.17 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Progress Software Corp will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.82%.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

