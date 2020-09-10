Man Group plc Sells 59,929 Shares of Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2020

Man Group plc decreased its holdings in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 796,864 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 59,929 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 1.78% of Progress Software worth $30,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Progress Software by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 82,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Progress Software by 113.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Progress Software by 36.1% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 52,617 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 13,957 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $981,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 45.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 56,624 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 17,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PRGS shares. BidaskClub raised Progress Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Benchmark upped their target price on Progress Software from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

NASDAQ:PRGS traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.76. 4,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,148. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.03. Progress Software Corp has a 1-year low of $28.09 and a 1-year high of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.46 and a 200 day moving average of $36.79.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $102.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.17 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Progress Software Corp will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.82%.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit